4J Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 1.6% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. 40,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

