4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after acquiring an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,351. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

