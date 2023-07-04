4J Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $895.69. 90,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $806.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $742.45. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $899.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

