5,600 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %

OMC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.56. 608,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,463. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $97.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

