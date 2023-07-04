881 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Five Below by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $195.47 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.53 and its 200-day moving average is $194.31.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,100 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

