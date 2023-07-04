8,972 Shares in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM) Acquired by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FDEM opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

