Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $150.60. 785,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $282.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409,431 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 345,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.