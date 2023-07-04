ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ABM opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 48,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABM shares. UBS Group started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.