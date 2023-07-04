abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AWP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 328,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.46.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
