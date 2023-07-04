abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 328,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.46.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,197,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 634,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 399,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,156,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 241,893 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 43.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 133,979 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at $521,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

