Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 76.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

JEQ traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

