Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $997.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.71. Accolade has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 32.34% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $35,574.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,930.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $35,574.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,930.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,892 shares of company stock worth $327,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $21,660,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Accolade by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

