Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Reduced by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $485.21 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

