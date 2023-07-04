Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,170.76

Aion (AION) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $10,170.76 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00208781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00056777 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011081 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003196 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

