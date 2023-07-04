Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.8 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.07. 456,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.