Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIRG. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Airgain Stock Performance
Shares of AIRG stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.