Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIRG. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

(Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.