AJ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AJ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79. The firm has a market cap of $732.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,933 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.