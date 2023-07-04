Aleafia Health (TSE:AH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE:AH – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 95754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Aleafia Health Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.08. The company has a market cap of C$8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

