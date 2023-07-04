Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 46.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.08 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

