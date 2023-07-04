AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 21st

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWF stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 970.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

