Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.13 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

