Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.21 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $110.10 million and $3.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002820 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

