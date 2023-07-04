AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 0.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

Shares of GPN traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.16. 1,318,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,669. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -217.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

