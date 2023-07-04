AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 158 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,094,000 after acquiring an additional 174,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.45 and a 200 day moving average of $334.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

