AM Investment Strategies LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 1.1% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.