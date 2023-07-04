AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of CapStar Financial worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. 7,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.83. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CapStar Financial news, Director William Tilden Delay bought 5,000 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

CapStar Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.