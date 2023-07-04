American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of AEO opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

