American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading 1.5% Higher

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.66. 258,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 568,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

American Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 24.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$570.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.32.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). Analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

