American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,999 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.19% of American Tower worth $182,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

