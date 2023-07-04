Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.