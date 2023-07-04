Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,151. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

