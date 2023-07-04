AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 7,015 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of LGND opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,922. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

