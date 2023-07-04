AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $28,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,483,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,894 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $477.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $482.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

