AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

