AMI Asset Management Corp Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,514 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,477,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after buying an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

PRFT stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at $9,042,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

