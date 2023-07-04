AMI Asset Management Corp Has $37.69 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 2.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $37,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Stock Down 0.3 %

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

SNPS stock opened at $434.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.91 and its 200-day moving average is $375.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.