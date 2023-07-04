AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 874 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

