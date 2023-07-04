AMI Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,504,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $460.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.88 and a 200 day moving average of $378.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,040,668 shares of company stock valued at $449,053,086. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

