Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 5.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. James Hambro & Partners owned 0.15% of Amphenol worth $71,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Amphenol stock opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

