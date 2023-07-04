Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,957,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,090,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

