Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 894.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

