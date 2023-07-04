ASD Market Capitalization Tops $40.76 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. ASD has a total market cap of $40.76 million and $3.99 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,775.44 or 1.00046557 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06540224 USD and is up 14.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,267,501.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.