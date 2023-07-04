Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

