Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Acquires 205 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 3.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 141,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,191. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

