Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $2.34 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

