Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Purchases 1,200 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 2.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. 1,650,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

