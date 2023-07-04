Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 435 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 3.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.99. 363,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,134. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

