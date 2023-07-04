Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Reaches $0.69

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Astrafer has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Astrafer token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astrafer has a market cap of $108.47 million and approximately $207,285.51 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation.

