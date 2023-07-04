ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:JOJO)

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of JOJO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 53 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 1,369.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $308,000.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Company Profile

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

