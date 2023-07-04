AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.