Audius Trading Up 0.7% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $203.12 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

